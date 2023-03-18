Win Stuff
More than 260 wildfires have burned across Mississippi in 2023: here’s what’s preventing them today

More moderate weather didn't lead to more forest fires
By Hannah Hayes
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -Across the state, wildfires burn rapidly during the month of March.

Wildfire activity so far in 2023 has been higher than some people may realize.

So, lend an ear and remember these wildfire prevention tips on dry days for the next few months.

“The month of March, we historically have our higher number of fires, because of the transition from winter to spring, due to higher vegetation, lower humidity and higher winds in March,” said Kevin Craft with the Mississippi Forestry Commission.

A cold front came through Mississippi Friday, which positively affected possible wildfires during this typically dry month.

“With the rainfall that we’re getting right now, that is statewide and is a big band of rain it really does help wildfires in the state. This band that we’re getting right now is really helping a lot and the prolonged period of rain really helps out too,” Craft said.

Since Jan. 1, we’ve had 261 fires that have burned more than 7,000 acres across the state.

Remember to control your burn and make your pile small, not tall. Never burn on days that are windy.

For more wildfire prevention tips, visit preventwildfiresms.com

