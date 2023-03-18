HPD asking for public’s help in locating runaway teen

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway teen

Zacoviah Robinson, 16, of Hattiesburg, was last seen around 6:30 a.m. on Saturday at her residence on Kimball Avenue, HPD said.

Robinson left a note for family members and left the residence, HPD said.

Hattiesburg police said no last clothing description was known, and she doesn’t have a cell phone or vehicle.

Robinson stands 5 feet, 3 inches, and weighs about 115 pounds.

Family members told police they were unaware of a possible destination Robinson might be heading.

If anyone has any information on her whereabouts, please contact Hattiesburg police at (601) 544-7900..

