Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Hannah’s Saturday Forecast

By Hannah Hayes
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -This evening will be very cold as temperatures fall into the 30s. For the rest of the evening, the skies will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain chances throughout the evening. We are under a freeze warning tonight.

Sunday temperatures will rise into the low 50s across the Pine Belt. Skies will be mostly sunny and clear throughout the day. No rain is expected. Tomorrow will be very windy. We are under a freeze warning for tomorrow evening as well.

Monday we will see temperatures into the mid 50s across the area. There is no chance for rain and skies are expected to be mostly sunny once again throughout the day.

Tuesday will be sunny with highs in the high 60s across the Pine Belt. There is no chance for rain throughout the day and overnight lows will be in the high mid 40′s.

Wednesday we will be seeing temperatures in the mid to high 70′s. There is no chance of rain and skies are expected to be sunny all day. Overnight lows will be into the high 50′s and low 60′s across the Pine Belt.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One woman was killed when she was struck by a highway patrol vehicle on US49 Friday morning.
Pedestrian struck, killed by highway patrol in Forrest County
According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, the shooting occurred just after midnight on...
Early morning shooting draws heavy police presence in Hattiesburg
Stephen Hancock was arrested and charged with a number of things, including a still, guns and...
Guns & Gators: Vape shop owner faces drug charges after raid
Teen shot, killed in Lamar County
‘I just want justice for my baby;’ murdered teen’s mother speaks out
Mayor wants drag racing in Bassfield stopped
Bassfield mayor reacts to drag-racing incident

Latest News

Patrick's Friday PM Forecast 3/17
Much Colder This Weekend
Patrick's Friday PM Forecast 3/17
Patrick's Friday PM Forecast 3/17
03/17 Ryan’s “St. Patrick’s” Friday Morning Forecast
03/17 Ryan’s “St. Patrick’s” Friday Morning Forecast
Patrick's Thursday PM Forecast 3/16
Heavy Rain is expected for your Friday