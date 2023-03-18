Hannah’s Saturday Forecast

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -This evening will be very cold as temperatures fall into the 30s. For the rest of the evening, the skies will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain chances throughout the evening. We are under a freeze warning tonight.

Sunday temperatures will rise into the low 50s across the Pine Belt. Skies will be mostly sunny and clear throughout the day. No rain is expected. Tomorrow will be very windy. We are under a freeze warning for tomorrow evening as well.

Monday we will see temperatures into the mid 50s across the area. There is no chance for rain and skies are expected to be mostly sunny once again throughout the day.

Tuesday will be sunny with highs in the high 60s across the Pine Belt. There is no chance for rain throughout the day and overnight lows will be in the high mid 40′s.

Wednesday we will be seeing temperatures in the mid to high 70′s. There is no chance of rain and skies are expected to be sunny all day. Overnight lows will be into the high 50′s and low 60′s across the Pine Belt.

