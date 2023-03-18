Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Petal continuing its road and water improvement projects

City of Petal continuing its water and road improvements
City of Petal continuing its water and road improvements(WDAM Staff)
By Marissa McCardell
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) -More water and paving projects soon will be coming to the City of Petal.

The Board of Aldermen opened the project bids for construction on Garden Lane, West Seventh Avenue, Petal Drive and Hyland Drive for water and road improvements.

Ward 2 Alderman Steve Stringer said the projects initially will start with fixing the water system underneath the roads and then repaving them.

The cost: About $1.5 million.

“If you pave and you haven’t fixed what’s underneath then you’ll be cutting the asphalt pretty quick after its done and that’s something we want to stay away from,” Stringer said. “So, we are going to make sure it’s done right the first time.”

According to Stringer, the engineers will give recommendations for the projects at Tuesday’s Board of Aldermen meeting.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephen Hancock was arrested and charged with a number of things, including a still, guns and...
Guns & Gators: Vape shop owner faces drug charges after raid
One woman was killed when she was struck by a highway patrol vehicle on US49 Friday morning.
Pedestrian struck, killed by highway patrol in Forrest County
According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, the shooting occurred just after midnight on...
Early morning shooting draws heavy police presence in Hattiesburg
Surveillance footage released of Mississippi mass shooting that left 1 dead, 5 wounded
Surveillance footage released of Mississippi mass shooting that left 1 dead, 5 wounded
Ryan Clark, 34, pleaded guilty on March 1 to felony charges of second-degree rape, molestation...
Louisiana man to be chemically castrated after juvenile rape conviction

Latest News

Spring Break bringing record visitor numbers to the Hub City
Hub City sees record numbers during spring break
Fire
More than 260 wildfires have burned across Mississippi in 2023: here’s what’s preventing them today
More moderate weather didn't lead to more forest fires
More moderate weather didn't lead to more forest fires
Leaders react to recent spurt of teen violence
Community leaders react as youth violence flares in the Pine Belt