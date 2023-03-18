Petal continuing its road and water improvement projects

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) -More water and paving projects soon will be coming to the City of Petal.

The Board of Aldermen opened the project bids for construction on Garden Lane, West Seventh Avenue, Petal Drive and Hyland Drive for water and road improvements.

Ward 2 Alderman Steve Stringer said the projects initially will start with fixing the water system underneath the roads and then repaving them.

The cost: About $1.5 million.

“If you pave and you haven’t fixed what’s underneath then you’ll be cutting the asphalt pretty quick after its done and that’s something we want to stay away from,” Stringer said. “So, we are going to make sure it’s done right the first time.”

According to Stringer, the engineers will give recommendations for the projects at Tuesday’s Board of Aldermen meeting.

