Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

WDAM 7 welcomes Sports Reporter Scott Kirk

WDAM 7 News welcomes sports reporter Scott Kirk
By Taylor Curet
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 11:39 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSELLE, Miss. (WDAM) - WDAM 7 News is thrilled to welcome Scott Kirk to the station as the newest Sports Reporter/Anchor.

Kirk comes to Hattiesburg from Orlando, Florida where he graduated from Full Sail University and the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting.

He grew up in South Beach, fostering his love of sports by rooting for the Miami Marlins.

Kirk sits down with Sports Director Taylor Curet to talk about his background and the local sports he looks forward to covering in the Pine Belt.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephen Hancock was arrested and charged with a number of things, including a still, guns and...
Guns & Gators: Vape shop owner faces drug charges after raid
Hattiesburg police arrest Hattiesburg teenager in connection with drive-by shooting Tuesday...
UPDATE! Juvenile arrested in connection to Tuesday night drive-by in Hattiesburg
LaQuinton Kelly, 23, of Hattiesburg
Hattiesburg man wanted in organized retail theft investigation
According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, Sharon and...
Driver injured in single-vehicle rollover on I-59 in Jones Co.
Missing Louisiana barge worker’s body found in Mississippi River

Latest News

Beard declines to discuss Texas exit at Ole Miss intro
FILE - New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) is seen before an NFL football game...
Saints restructure WR Michael Thomas’ contract
Saints quarterback Jameis Winston attempts to pass during the first half of Sunday's loss to...
Jameis Winston said to be finalizing 1-year deal to stay with Saints, backing up Derek Carr
Chris Beard speaks to the media during Big 12 NCAA college basketball media day Wednesday, Oct....
Chris Beard named men’s head basketball coach at Ole Miss