WDAM 7 welcomes Sports Reporter Scott Kirk

MOSELLE, Miss. (WDAM) - WDAM 7 News is thrilled to welcome Scott Kirk to the station as the newest Sports Reporter/Anchor.

Kirk comes to Hattiesburg from Orlando, Florida where he graduated from Full Sail University and the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting.

He grew up in South Beach, fostering his love of sports by rooting for the Miami Marlins.

Kirk sits down with Sports Director Taylor Curet to talk about his background and the local sports he looks forward to covering in the Pine Belt.

