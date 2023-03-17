Teen’s mother: ‘I just want justice for my baby’

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - One mother is speaking out after her 16-year-old son was found shot and killed Wednesday.

Adrian Jenkins is living a real-life nightmare after the death of her son.

“I cried about him all night,” Jenkins said. “It’s my beautiful baby boy. I can’t rest, I can’t rest.

“He laid out there all night. I don’t know if he passed away out there in the field alone...I just want justice for my baby.”

Jenkins said her son, who she identified as Jeremiah, was found dead on Bramblett Drive in the Oak Grove community of Lamar County.

He was less than a block from his home.

According to Jenkins, her son snuck out in the middle of the night to meet up with someone and never returned.

After suffering many losses in her family, Jenkins said this one hurts the most.

“It’s unreal that someone took my 16-year-old son from me, Jenkins said. “Me and my kids been apart for so long, and now this happens. It’s unreal.”

Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel said they found evidence at the scene that typically coincides with murders.

“We found several gun casings at the scene that were taped, photographed and taken into evidence,” he said.

Now, without any answers, this family knows that someone knows what happened to their loved one and they hope someone comes forward.

Jenkins’ son’s body has been sent to the Mississippi Gulf Coast for an autopsy.

Anyone with any information about this case is asked to please call the Lamar County Sheriff’s Department at (601) 794-1005 or dispatch at (601) 794-8610.

