Poll: Reeves leads Presley by 7% in gubernatorial race

Gov. Tate Reeves (left), Brandon Presley (right)
Gov. Tate Reeves (left), Brandon Presley (right)
By David Elliott and WLOX Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 7:17 PM CDT
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The latest poll looking at this year’s race for governor was released on Thursday.

The Magnolia Tribune teamed up with Mason-Dixon to look at where incumbent Republican Gov. Tate Reeves and Democratic challenger Brandon Presley are right now.

The poll of likely voters currently shows Reeves holding a 7-point lead statewide over Presley. Reeves sits at 46%, Presley at 39% and 15% of voters remain undecided.

While Presley does well in the Delta, Gov. Reeves holds a sizeable lead on the Gulf Coast and is solid in Northeast Mississippi. The Jackson Metro area is currently a toss up.

According to the poll, Presley’s biggest obstacle is name recognition. He currently holds the title of Northern District Public Service Commissioner.

In November, Brandon Presley will challenge Tate Reeves in the race for Governor of Mississippi.

The general election is set for November 7.

