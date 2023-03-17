Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Man pleads guilty to trying to hire someone to kill wife

Authorities started investigating in January 2021 when someone went to law enforcement and...
Authorities started investigating in January 2021 when someone went to law enforcement and reported that the man had complained about the restraining order and asked for assistance in killing his wife, prosecutors said.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts man who tried to hire a contract killer to kill his wife after she sought a restraining order against him instead asked an undercover federal agent to do the job, authorities said.

Massimo Marenghi, 56, faces up to 10 years in prison at sentencing after pleading guilty on Thursday in federal court to murder for hire, the U.S. attorney’s office in Boston said.

Authorities started investigating in January 2021 when someone went to law enforcement and reported that Marenghi had complained about the restraining order and asked for assistance in killing his wife, prosecutors said.

Federal investigators directed that person to introduce Marenghi to an undercover agent posing as a contract killer.

Marenghi met with the agent in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, discussed a price of $10,000, and provided the agent with a photo of his wife’s home and explained how to evade surveillance.

At a second meeting, he provided the agent with a $1,500 deposit, a photograph of his wife, a description of her car, details about her work schedule, and indicating when he would have custody of their children, which he said would be the “best time for the construction work to start.”

Sentencing is scheduled for June 8.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephen Hancock was arrested and charged with a number of things, including a still, guns and...
Guns & Gators: Vape shop owner faces drug charges after raid
Surveillance footage released of Mississippi mass shooting that left 1 dead, 5 wounded
Surveillance footage released of Mississippi mass shooting that left 1 dead, 5 wounded
According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, Sharon and...
Driver injured in single-vehicle rollover on I-59 in Jones Co.
Ryan Clark, 34, pleaded guilty on March 1 to felony charges of second-degree rape, molestation...
Louisiana man to be chemically castrated after juvenile rape conviction
Samantha Alexander, 28, and her 7-and 8-year-old daughters drowned while visiting a secluded...
Mother, 2 daughters drown off La. coast; 9-year-old rescued

Latest News

The FBI announced a $20,000 reward for information leading to the return of Maria Del Carmen...
Woman from US kidnapped in Mexico
Hattiesburg police were busy Friday morning after two people involved in a shooting at Walmart...
Early morning shooting draws heavy police presence in Hattiesburg
Justin Bieber revealed his facial paralysis in an Instagram video to his fans.
Justin Bieber is all smiles with facial paralysis update
According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, the shooting occurred just after midnight on...
Early morning shooting draws heavy police presence in Hattiesburg
Turmoil in the world banking sector has sent financial markets on a wild ride this week.
Credit Suisse shares rise after $54 billion lifeline