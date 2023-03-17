Lindsey sets Jones College home run record in softball

From Jones College Sports Information Department

RAYMOND, Miss. (WDAM) - Lauren Lindsey set the Jones College school record for home runs earlier this week as the No. 5 Lady Bobcats took two from Hinds Community College at Rene T. Warren Field.

Lindsey hit her 44th career home run in the opener as Jones won, 9-3. Lindsey also holds school records for career doubles (42) and hits (174).

In the nightcap, the Lady Bobcats followed up with a 10-0 victory in five innings.

Jones (19-4 overall, 4-0 Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference) will host East Mississippi Community College in a doubleheader set for 2 p.m. Saturday.

