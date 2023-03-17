Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Heavy Rain is expected for your Friday

Patrick's Thursday PM Forecast 3/16
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tomorrow will be wet and rainy. Showers and thunderstorms will move in during the morning hours and will linger through much of the day. Highs will be in the mid 60s and occur in the morning. Temperatures will fall during the afternoon and we’ll reach the low 50s by 5 pm. Rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches are possible.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy and colder as highs struggle to reach the low 50s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and cold as highs top out into the low to mid 50s. Lows will bottom out in the low 30s Sunday night.

Monday and Tuesday will be mostly sunny and warmer as highs top out into the upper 50s to low 60s.

We’ll see a big warming trend by the middle of next week as highs soar into the low 80s by Thursday.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephen Hancock was arrested and charged with a number of things, including a still, guns and...
Guns & Gators: Vape shop owner faces drug charges after raid
Hattiesburg police arrest Hattiesburg teenager in connection with drive-by shooting Tuesday...
UPDATE! Juvenile arrested in connection to Tuesday night drive-by in Hattiesburg
LaQuinton Kelly, 23, of Hattiesburg
Hattiesburg man wanted in organized retail theft investigation
Missing Louisiana barge worker’s body found in Mississippi River
David Anderson discovered a 3.29-carat brown diamond while wet-sifting gravel at Arkansas'...
Man finds largest diamond so far this year at state park

Latest News

Patrick's Thursday PM Forecast 3/16
Patrick's Thursday PM Forecast 3/16
03/16 Ryan’s “Much Warmer” Thursday Morning Forecast
03/16 Ryan’s “Much Warmer” Thursday Morning Forecast
03/16 Ryan’s “Much Warmer” Thursday Morning Forecast
03/16 Ryan’s “Much Warmer” Thursday Morning Forecast
Patrick's Wednesday PM Forecast 3/15
Warmer tomorrow, but rain will move in on Friday.