Heavy Rain is expected for your Friday

Tomorrow will be wet and rainy. Showers and thunderstorms will move in during the morning hours and will linger through much of the day. Highs will be in the mid 60s and occur in the morning. Temperatures will fall during the afternoon and we’ll reach the low 50s by 5 pm. Rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches are possible.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy and colder as highs struggle to reach the low 50s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and cold as highs top out into the low to mid 50s. Lows will bottom out in the low 30s Sunday night.

Monday and Tuesday will be mostly sunny and warmer as highs top out into the upper 50s to low 60s.

We’ll see a big warming trend by the middle of next week as highs soar into the low 80s by Thursday.

