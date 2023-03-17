Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Early morning shooting draws heavy police presence in Hattiesburg

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, the shooting occurred just after midnight on...
According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, the shooting occurred just after midnight on the access road of the US 49 Walmart.(WCAX)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 8:42 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police were busy Friday morning after two people involved in a shooting at Walmart were later found at a local hospital and pharmacy.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, the shooting occurred just after midnight on the access road of the US 49 Walmart. They were alerted to the incident after staff at Forrest General Hospital notified police of an individual seeking treatment for an apparent gunshot wound.

The individual reportedly drove themselves to the hospital following the shooting.

Officers later located another individual involved in the shooting at the US 49 Walgreens.

Allegedly, the two individuals had met near Walmart to purchase/sell an X-Box when something caused the two to exchange gunfire.

Police said both individuals are accounted for, and the investigation is ongoing.

WDAM will continue to update this story as more information is available.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephen Hancock was arrested and charged with a number of things, including a still, guns and...
Guns & Gators: Vape shop owner faces drug charges after raid
Surveillance footage released of Mississippi mass shooting that left 1 dead, 5 wounded
Surveillance footage released of Mississippi mass shooting that left 1 dead, 5 wounded
According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, Sharon and...
Driver injured in single-vehicle rollover on I-59 in Jones Co.
Ryan Clark, 34, pleaded guilty on March 1 to felony charges of second-degree rape, molestation...
Louisiana man to be chemically castrated after juvenile rape conviction
Samantha Alexander, 28, and her 7-and 8-year-old daughters drowned while visiting a secluded...
Mother, 2 daughters drown off La. coast; 9-year-old rescued

Latest News

Hattiesburg police were busy Friday morning after two people involved in a shooting at Walmart...
Early morning shooting draws heavy police presence in Hattiesburg
One woman was killed when she was struck by a highway patrol vehicle on US49 Friday morning.
Pedestrian struck, killed by highway patrol in Forrest County
The incident occurred around 3 a.m. near Hattiesburg’s Manheim auto wholesale lot.
Pedestrian struck, killed by highway patrol in Forrest County
Hattiesburg Zoo introduces new 'Nature Swap' program
Hattiesburg Zoo offering new program