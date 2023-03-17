Early morning shooting draws heavy police presence in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police were busy Friday morning after two people involved in a shooting at Walmart were later found at a local hospital and pharmacy.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, the shooting occurred just after midnight on the access road of the US 49 Walmart. They were alerted to the incident after staff at Forrest General Hospital notified police of an individual seeking treatment for an apparent gunshot wound.

The individual reportedly drove themselves to the hospital following the shooting.

Officers later located another individual involved in the shooting at the US 49 Walgreens.

Allegedly, the two individuals had met near Walmart to purchase/sell an X-Box when something caused the two to exchange gunfire.

Police said both individuals are accounted for, and the investigation is ongoing.

WDAM will continue to update this story as more information is available.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.