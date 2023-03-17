Win Stuff
Bassfield mayor reacts to drag-racing incident

Mayor wants drag racing in Bassfield stopped
By Kyra Lampley
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BASSFIELD, Miss. (WDAM) - Drag racing in Jefferson Davis County is becoming a problem.

Last Saturday, eight people were injured in a drag-racing crash in the county. The Long-Leaf Trace and county’s main highway are becoming a race track for many who want to push their cars to their limits.

Bassfield Mayor Angie Ladner said the issue needs to be resolved before more people are hurt.

“It’s gotten out of hand,” Ladner said. “I know you’re proud of your little fast, cars and that’s great. But to do it here on the road, you’ve got people that live right off this highway, right off this main road, that’s got kids and you’re coming through going 80 to 90 miles an hour?

“That’s somewhere where most people travel 25 miles per hour, 30 miles per hour, right through the city. It’s something we’ve got to address.”

Ladner said she wants people to remember to slow down, pay attention and be respectful to those who live in the area.

