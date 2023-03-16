UPDATE! Juvenile arrested in connection to Tuesday night drive-by in Hattiesburg

From Hattiesburg Police Department Public Information Office

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police have arrested and charged a juvenile in connection to a drive-by shooting Tuesday night in Hattiesburg.

HPD said it had arrested a 16-year-old Hattiesburg male and charged him with two counts of aggravated assault in connection to a shooting Tuesday in the 1000 block of Butler Avenue.

No injuries were reported during the shooting, HPD said.

HPD said the investigation was ongoing and that more arrests were expected.

