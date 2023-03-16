Petal police seek two for questioning in multiple Pine Belt incidents

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Have you seen this truck?

Petal police released a photo of a late model, white dodge extended cab truck on Thursday in hopes it will lead them to two individuals wanted for questioning in multiple incidents around the Pine Belt. The photo was taken on March 11 in the area around Lowe’s and Taco Bell.

The truck’s occupants are an unidentified white male, slim in build with numerous tattoos, and an unidentified white female.

Anyone with information on the location of the truck or its occupants should contact the Petal Police Department at 601-544-5331 or Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP (7867) for a possible reward.

