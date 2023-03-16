Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Petal police seek two for questioning in multiple Pine Belt incidents

The photo was taken on March 11 in the area around Lowe’s and Taco Bell.
The photo was taken on March 11 in the area around Lowe’s and Taco Bell.(Petal Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Have you seen this truck?

Petal police released a photo of a late model, white dodge extended cab truck on Thursday in hopes it will lead them to two individuals wanted for questioning in multiple incidents around the Pine Belt. The photo was taken on March 11 in the area around Lowe’s and Taco Bell.

The truck’s occupants are an unidentified white male, slim in build with numerous tattoos, and an unidentified white female.

Anyone with information on the location of the truck or its occupants should contact the Petal Police Department at 601-544-5331 or Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP (7867) for a possible reward.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephen Hancock was arrested and charged with a number of things, including a still, guns and...
Guns & Gators: Vape shop owner faces drug charges after raid
Hattiesburg police arrest Hattiesburg teenager in connection with drive-by shooting Tuesday...
UPDATE! Juvenile arrested in connection to Tuesday night drive-by in Hattiesburg
LaQuinton Kelly, 23, of Hattiesburg
Hattiesburg man wanted in organized retail theft investigation
Missing Louisiana barge worker’s body found in Mississippi River
David Anderson discovered a 3.29-carat brown diamond while wet-sifting gravel at Arkansas'...
Man finds largest diamond so far this year at state park

Latest News

Derrick Perkins
Man sought for questioning in Nathan Millard case arrested; bond set
Hub Fest 2023 will take place Saturday, March 25th from 9am to 5pm.
Hattiesburg Area Development Partnership gears up for HubFest
Many people across the Pinebelt, far and wide, look forward to HubFest every March.
Hattiesburg Area Development Partnership gears up for HubFest
The Forrest County Sheriff's Office said body cameras have been deployed and used by its...
Forrest County completes outfitting of body cameras