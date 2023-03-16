Miss. Power father-son duo linemen work last week together

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - For Bo Hall, retiring after 31 years at Mississippi Power feels bittersweet for the long-time Hattiesburg lineman.

Hall said he’s felt a wide range of emotions about retiring from happiness to not knowing.

“And just lots of in-between (feelings),” Bo said.

They say the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree, and for Bo Hall, his job as a lineman turned into a family affair getting to work alongside his son, Colton.

“To work with him—he’s been here for 11 years—it’s been a blessing to have him work here with me also,” Bo Hall said.

Colton said he’s wanted to follow in his father’s footsteps ever since he was a kid, watching him work and being around the truck.

“It’s definitely bittersweet,” Colton Hall said. “You know, I’ve always had him to call on over the years ever since I’ve been here.”

The pair worked together mostly during storm damage, helping out around the Pine Belt and beyond.

Bo Hall said father and son have worked some three storms together.

“This last storm a couple weeks ago in Alabama—it was very special to be with him on my last storm,” Bo Hall said.

Bo Hall said he plans on relaxing once he retires, but said he will always be available to his son whenever he’s needed.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.