Irish Italian Festival returns to Hub City Saturday

St. Thomas Catholic Church will hosts its annual Irish-Italian Festival Saturday.
St. Thomas Catholic Church will hosts its annual Irish-Italian Festival Saturday.
By Kyra Lampley
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - St. Patrick’s Day is coming up and to celebrate, the Irish Italian Festival is returning to Hattiesburg for a 20th year.

The festival will be held at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, located just across West Fourth Street from the University of Southern Mississippi, and long home run down the right-field line from USM’s baseball home, Pete Taylor Park.

The free-entry event features live music, food and an art exhibit from local artists.

“The whole purpose of the festival was to gather the community, the church community, the university communities, Southern Miss and William Carey, and the Hattiesburg community together for one evening of good family fun with great food, great music, with family fun at the church,” Festival Chairman Kim Bushe said.

After a 4 p.m. Mass Saturday, the festival is set to begin, running from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m.

