Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Hattiesburg Zoo introduces new Nature Swap Program

Hattiesburg Zoo introduces Nature Swap Program
Hattiesburg Zoo introduces Nature Swap Program(WDAM Staff)
By Marissa McCardell
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -The Hattiesburg Zoo is introducing a new program for guests of all ages from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday.

The activity-based education and conversation programed, Nature Swap, will help people immerse themselves into the outdoors by encouraging participants to find and bring one to three natural items they are interested in learning more about.

Each item brought in will receive points and can be swapped for an item that is more valuable to the person, to help further educate on natural items.

“So, we are in a digital age, right?” said Jeremy Cumpton, Director of Conservation, Education and Wildlife. “We are focusing on our phones, on our computers, TVs and while we can make a connection with nature there, watching nature programming, them actually getting out and making that connection takes it to another level.

“And that’s going to, hopefully, make kids feel more compelled to defend these animals and their habitats.”

Participants will earn points in the categories of knowledge, quality and effort.

Items allowed in the swap:

Clean Shells, Clean Bones (no bird bones), Antlers, Teeth and Claws, Snake Sheds, Rocks or Minerals, Fossils, Pinecones, Nuts, Seeds, Seed Pods or Plant Materials, Deceased Insects, Spiders or Butterflies, Nature Journals (photos, art or stories), Dry, Natural Sand, Casts of Animal Footprints and Pressed Flowers.

Items Not allowed in the swap:

Items from Zoo Grounds, Items from State or National Parks, Arrowheads or Native American Artifacts, Bird Parts (Feathers, Eggs, Nests, etc.), Intentionally killed Vertebrates or Invertebrates, Mounted Vertebrates, Live Plants or Animals and Store Bought Items.

The Nature Swap will take place beneath the Flamingo Pavilion by the Bug Hub.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephen Hancock was arrested and charged with a number of things, including a still, guns and...
Guns & Gators: Vape shop owner faces drug charges after raid
Hattiesburg police arrest Hattiesburg teenager in connection with drive-by shooting Tuesday...
UPDATE! Juvenile arrested in connection to Tuesday night drive-by in Hattiesburg
LaQuinton Kelly, 23, of Hattiesburg
Hattiesburg man wanted in organized retail theft investigation
Missing Louisiana barge worker’s body found in Mississippi River
David Anderson discovered a 3.29-carat brown diamond while wet-sifting gravel at Arkansas'...
Man finds largest diamond so far this year at state park

Latest News

A regional robotics competition, sponsored by NASA and Mississippi Power, is underway in Laurel.
International robotics competition coming to Pine Belt this weekend
Taylor Curet and Scott Kirk.
WDAM 7 News welcomes sports reporter Scott Kirk
A second 16-year-old male was arrested and charged in connection to a drive-by shooting on...
2nd juvenile arrested in connection with drive-by shooting earlier this week
Derrick Perkins
Man sought for questioning in Nathan Millard case arrested; bond set