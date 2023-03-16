Hattiesburg Area Development Partnership gears up for HubFest

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg is gearing up for one of its biggest festivals, HubFest. Many people across the Pinebelt, far and wide, look forward to HubFest every March. Hattiesburg Area Development Partnership has March 25th from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., slated for this year’s festivities in downtown Hattiesburg.

Vanessa Henson with ADP said that with nearly 20 sponsors, more than 200 vendors are already registered from neighboring states such as Louisiana, Alabama, Tennessee, and some as far as Texas.

“So the streets will be filled,” said Henson. “So you can look forward to over 200 vendors selling anything from body butter to arts, pottery, t-shirts, all kinds of food things - gumbo, crawfish, then your typical things…funnel cakes, burgers, corndogs.”

In addition to the dozens of vendors, Henson said there would be live music like in previous years.

“So we have our headliner, Kevin Marlo,” she said. “A rising country music star, already a country music star, we’re excited to have. We’ll have four stages of music total. Genres include rock, country, blues and some mixed genres in there as well. "

We need volunteers for HUBFEST 2023 Saturday, March 25th! Volunteer shifts range from 8:00 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. All volunteers will get a free t-shirt and meal voucher!



Click here to sign up to be a volunteer, https://t.co/QD5f2xVD4Y. pic.twitter.com/kLtK8iDwnu — Area Dev Partnership (@ADPHattiesburg) March 7, 2023

With so much happening in the Hub City, Henson said the ADP wants to ensure everyone knows the ins and outs of the festival. She said visitors could visit HubFest’s website or download the app for more information.

“That’s where we will have the full band lineup,” said Henson. “That’s where we have the link to download the app. We’ll also have our t-shirts displayed on there. You can purchase those at the entrance booth during HubFest.”

HubFest 2023 road map (wdam)

Lastly, as with any festival, there are road closures.

Henson said HubFest would primarily be located from Batson to Bushman on Main Street, closing those areas to traffic. There will also be closures on East Pine Street, West Pine Street, East Front Street, West Front Street and Walnut Street.

“We have tons of food vendors on our Pine Street location,” Henson added. “Also down in Bushman. It’s like a whole little mini-festival happening in the Town Square Park.”

