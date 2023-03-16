Win Stuff
Guns & Gators: Vape shop owner faces drug charges after raid

Jones County man facing drug, weapons charges
By Trey Howard
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department seized about a dozen guns, a substantial amount of cash, a whiskey still and an alligator, all from the home and business of a local vape shop manager.

Stephen Hancock now faces drug charges and additional penalties.

Parents alerted law enforcement after noticing their children displaying adverse effects when using products from Hancock’s store.

LPD Capt. Michael Reaves said it would take a combined effort to keep the community safe.

“Some of this stuff is coming across the border into our country,” Reaves said. “And it’s filtering into even small communities like ours across the nation. It takes law enforcement, the backing of the community, the backing of the district attorney’s office, your courts. It’s a multifaceted mission.

“We’ve got to combat those types of things in our community, or we’re going to lose. "

Hancock made his initial court appearance this afternoon. His bond was set at $7,500.

