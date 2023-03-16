Forrest County completes outfitting of body cameras

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office now has body cams.

Back in July 2022, FCSO received a $500,000 grant from Congress. The grant was used to purchase about 60 body cameras and 60 new radios.

FCSO Sheriff Charlie Sims said the body cameras are now in use by deputies.

“We’re still in the early stages,” Sims said. “They’ve been trained on the policy, and they are getting used to remembering to turn them on and utilize them.

“So, there’s some baby steps there, but it’s going well, and we’ve actually already utilized it not only for evidentiary purposes but also on some complaints that occurred.”

Corrections officers will also use the body cameras.

