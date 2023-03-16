Driver injured in single-vehicle rollover on I-59 in Jones Co.

SANDERSVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - One person is being treated for injuries after being involved in a single-vehicle rollover on Interstate 59 Thursday morning.

According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, Sharon and Sandersville volunteer fire departments responded to the incident on I-59 at Exit 104 shortly after 9:30 a.m.

Bumgardner says when firefighters arrived at the scene, they found the four-door vehicle overturned in the median, with the driver still inside.

Interstate traffic was slowed for about an hour while patient care was taking place and the collision scene was being cleared. One of the I-59 southbound lanes was temporarily shut down while emergency crews worked, which slowed down traffic.

The driver received moderate injuries and was taken to the emergency room by EMServ Ambulance Service.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol and the Sandersville Police Department also responded to the rollover, according to Bumgardner.

