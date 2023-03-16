Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

2nd juvenile arrested in connection with drive-by shooting earlier this week

A second 16-year-old male was arrested and charged in connection to a drive-by shooting on...
A second 16-year-old male was arrested and charged in connection to a drive-by shooting on Butler Avenue Tuesday in Hattiesburg.(WTOC)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From Hattiesburg Police Department Public Information Office

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Another juvenile was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault in connection to a drive-by shooting this past Tuesday in Hattiesburg.

The Hattiesburg Police Department said the 16-year-old male from Hattiesburg was arrested in connection with a shooting in the 1000 block of Butler Avenue.

No injuries were reported by HPD.

So far, two 16-year-old males have been arrested in connection to the drive-by, HPD said.

Both juveniles currently are being held at the Forrest County Jail.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephen Hancock was arrested and charged with a number of things, including a still, guns and...
Guns & Gators: Vape shop owner faces drug charges after raid
Hattiesburg police arrest Hattiesburg teenager in connection with drive-by shooting Tuesday...
UPDATE! Juvenile arrested in connection to Tuesday night drive-by in Hattiesburg
LaQuinton Kelly, 23, of Hattiesburg
Hattiesburg man wanted in organized retail theft investigation
Missing Louisiana barge worker’s body found in Mississippi River
David Anderson discovered a 3.29-carat brown diamond while wet-sifting gravel at Arkansas'...
Man finds largest diamond so far this year at state park

Latest News

Hattiesburg Zoo introduces Nature Swap Program
Hattiesburg Zoo introduces new Nature Swap Program
A regional robotics competition, sponsored by NASA and Mississippi Power, is underway in Laurel.
International robotics competition coming to Pine Belt this weekend
Taylor Curet and Scott Kirk.
WDAM 7 News welcomes sports reporter Scott Kirk
Derrick Perkins
Man sought for questioning in Nathan Millard case arrested; bond set