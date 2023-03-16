2nd juvenile arrested in connection with drive-by shooting earlier this week

From Hattiesburg Police Department Public Information Office

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Another juvenile was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault in connection to a drive-by shooting this past Tuesday in Hattiesburg.

The Hattiesburg Police Department said the 16-year-old male from Hattiesburg was arrested in connection with a shooting in the 1000 block of Butler Avenue.

No injuries were reported by HPD.

So far, two 16-year-old males have been arrested in connection to the drive-by, HPD said.

Both juveniles currently are being held at the Forrest County Jail.

