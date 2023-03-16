2-vehicle accident in Columbia Tuesday sends 2 to the hospital

From Columbia Police Department

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - A collision between a tractor-trailer and passenger car sent two people to the hospital Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Columbia Police Department, the collision took place about 1 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Mississippi 35 and Washington Street.

Traffic was blocked for several hours as Columbia police officers and Mississippi Highway Patrol troopers investigated the cause of the accident, CPD said. Also lending a hand in the investigation were Marion County constables, Krae Morgan and Robbie Gill.

The roadway had to be cleared of the wood chips being hauled by a tractor trailer driven by Antoine Bolton, 36 of Houston, Texas.

Bolton and the driver of the passenger vehicle, Stephanie Brown, 49, of Columbia, were transported to local hospitals with injuries, CPD said.

Also on site were the Columbia Fire Department, City of Columbia Public Works and Mississippi Department of Transportation.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.