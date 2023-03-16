03/16 Ryan’s “Much Warmer” Thursday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Expect to have quite the case of “weather whiplash” later today as your morning and afternoon will feel like they’re from completely different climates. On average this morning’s lows were a few degrees warmer than yesterday’s, though it still felt largely the same. This afternoon’s high however will more than double today’s low, climbing as high as 76 in the central Pine Belt later today. We’ll also see largely nothing but sunshine in the sky again today, but some wispy clouds will begin to creep in from the north as a slowly approaching front gathers moisture. That’s going to bring us a very rainy Friday, looking like it’ll rain from a few hours before sunrise into the late evening hours. It doesn’t look concerning from a severe weather perspective, but we do have a “low,” level 2 risk for our southernmost counties. Regardless of any thunderstorms, once the front is through we’ll see some rapid, noticeable cooling, dropping lows back to near freezing and highs to some of the lowest values of the year so far in the low 50s! The skies won’t clear out completely over the weekend, but we will get a bit of sun on Sunday and Monday, which interestingly enough will still be one of our cooler days and is the official start of Spring!

If that seems wrong to you...especially after we spent the last few weeks averaging above 80 degrees...don’t worry, we’ll see more rapid warming through next week! It’ll have us back in the low 80s again by Thursday, but that pattern is just like this weeks, meaning another rainy Friday is on tap...but not as big of a cooldown for next weekend.

