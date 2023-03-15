Win Stuff
Farm to Table
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Widespread frost likely tomorrow morning.

Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 3/14
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It’s been much cooler here across the Pine Belt. Temperatures will fall into the upper 50s this evening. It will be cold tonight as lows bottom out into the mid 30s. A Widespread frost will be likely as far south as Lumberton and Carnes, so be sure to protect those tender plants tonight.

Wednesday will be sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

We’ll begin to warm up on Thursday as highs top out into the mid 70s under mostly sunny skies.

A cold front will move in on Friday, giving us a good chance of rain for your St. Patrick’s Day.

This weekend will be colder with highs in the upper 50s under sunny skies.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

-
U.S. 84 fatality under investigation in Jones Co.
Kyharie Rogers died from two gunshot wounds received in a shooting on Dr. Deborah Hyde Avenue...
Jones County coroner identifies teenage victim in Saturday’s shooting
Serengeti Springs
Serengeti Springs construction continues in Hattiesburg
The Petal Jack’s will be the chain’s 27th Mississippi-based location for the franchise.
Jack’s Family Restaurants’ new Petal location to open late March
Mississippi middle school teacher charged with 5 counts of molestation
Mississippi middle school teacher charged with 5 counts of molestation

Latest News

Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 3/14
Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 3/14
03/14 Ryan's "Coldest" Tuesday Morning Forecast
03/14 Ryan’s “Coldest” Tuesday Morning Forecast
03/14 Ryan's "Coldest" Tuesday Morning Forecast
03/14 Ryan's "Coldest" Tuesday Morning Forecast
Patrick's Monday PM Forecast 3/13
Patchy frost is possible over the next few nights.