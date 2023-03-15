Widespread frost likely tomorrow morning.

It’s been much cooler here across the Pine Belt. Temperatures will fall into the upper 50s this evening. It will be cold tonight as lows bottom out into the mid 30s. A Widespread frost will be likely as far south as Lumberton and Carnes, so be sure to protect those tender plants tonight.

Wednesday will be sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

We’ll begin to warm up on Thursday as highs top out into the mid 70s under mostly sunny skies.

A cold front will move in on Friday, giving us a good chance of rain for your St. Patrick’s Day.

This weekend will be colder with highs in the upper 50s under sunny skies.

