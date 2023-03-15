Warmer tomorrow, but rain will move in on Friday.

This evening will be cool and clear as temperatures fall into the mid 50s. Overnight lows will be in the low 40s. Tomorrow will be nice with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 70s.

Another cold front will move through on Friday, which will give us a good chance of rain during the morning and afternoon hours. Highs will be in the low 70s, but temperatures will fall into the mid 50s by 5 pm.

This weekend will be much cooler with highs in the mid 50s for both Saturday and Sunday. Skies will be partly cloudy skies.

Monday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures will begin to warm up by the middle of next week as highs warm up into the mid 70s by next Wednesday.

