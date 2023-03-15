Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Mississippi governor vetoes 2 bills on health insurance

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said Wednesday that he has vetoed two bills dealing with insurance because he thinks they would increase the cost of health care.

“One is a bad idea, and I can’t see myself supporting it. One is a good idea that just includes some correctable mistakes,” the Republican governor said in a statement.

Reeves said the “bad idea” was in Senate Bill 2224, which would have given the state insurance commissioner the ability to set rates for all health insurance.

He said Senate Bill 2262 would have made changes to the prior authorization process that insurance companies use to tell providers whether a procedure or drug is covered. Reeves said he liked that the proposal would have required insurance companies to give quicker answers, but the bill would have had “unintended consequences.”

“The bill has a number of technical components,” Reeves said. “These include administrative hearings that are in an incorrect place, increased costs for Medicaid and other issues that cause me not to be comfortable signing it.”

Overriding a governor’s veto would take two-thirds majorities in the House and Senate.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LaQuinton Kelly, 23, of Hattiesburg
Hattiesburg man wanted in organized retail theft investigation
Missing Louisiana barge worker’s body found in Mississippi River
Hattiesburg police arrest Hattiesburg teenager in connection with drive-by shooting Tuesday...
UPDATE! Juvenile arrested in connection to Tuesday night drive-by in Hattiesburg
David Anderson discovered a 3.29-carat brown diamond while wet-sifting gravel at Arkansas'...
Man finds largest diamond so far this year at state park
MBI spokesperson Bailey Martin says that the incident is under an “open and ongoing” death...
Victim in fatal U.S. 84 East incident identified, according to MBI

Latest News

On Wednesday at a bill signing in Mitchell, the Governor took members of legislative leadership...
Noem spars with legislative leadership, threatens vetoes
The man selected to be over Mississippi’s public education system was questioned for more than...
New state superintendent of education questioned by Senate committee, no confirmation vote taken yet
Black Voters Matter Protests Against HB1020
Black Voters Matter protests against HB 1020
Pine Belt reacts to idea of lawmakers decriminalizing fentanyl test strips
Pine Belt reacts to Gov. Reeves signing HB 722 to legalize use of fentanyl testing strips