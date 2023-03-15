Win Stuff
Farm to Table
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Missing Louisiana barge worker’s body found in Mississippi River

(WLBT)
By Patrice Clark
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADAMS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Authorities found the body of a missing Louisana barge worker in the Mississippi River.

Donny Mitchell, 50, went missing on February 7 after slipping off a barge while working. On March 14 at 4:01 p.m., Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten received a call from Adams County Port Director Anthony Hauer saying he believed he saw a body floating in the river as they were unloading a barge.

The Adams County Investigative Unit, search and rescue, emergency management, Natchez Fire Department, and Mississippi Wildlife and Fisheries responded to the scene.

The sheriff says that at 4:22 p.m., the search and rescue team and the Mississippi Wildlife and Fisheries were able to recover the body. According to Sheriff Patten, Mitchell’s body was turned over to the county coroner and transported to Merritt Health Hospital, where the morgue is located.

“We are glad to finally locate Mr. Donny Mitchell, and we hope this brings closure to the family,” said Sheriff Travis Patten.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

-
U.S. 84 fatality under investigation in Jones Co.
Kyharie Rogers died from two gunshot wounds received in a shooting on Dr. Deborah Hyde Avenue...
Jones County coroner identifies teenage victim in Saturday’s shooting
Serengeti Springs
Serengeti Springs construction continues in Hattiesburg
The Petal Jack’s will be the chain’s 27th Mississippi-based location for the franchise.
Jack’s Family Restaurants’ new Petal location to open late March
Mississippi middle school teacher charged with 5 counts of molestation
Mississippi middle school teacher charged with 5 counts of molestation

Latest News

What the Tech: ChatGPT website uses artificial intelligence for writing
ChatGPT: The AI chatbot and its purpose
Officers responded to the scene in the 1000 block of Butler Avenue just before 5:30 p.m.
HPD responds to shooting report on Butler Ave.
Thomas Hudson
Thomas Hudson resigns as JSU’s president
Jones Co. investigator uses technological advances to help with cold cases