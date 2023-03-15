HPD responds to shooting report on Butler Ave.

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department responded to a report of a shooting on Tuesday evening.

Officers arrived at the scene in the 1000 block of Butler Avenue just before 5:30 p.m.

According to HPD, there were no injuries reported during the shooting, but an unoccupied vehicle was struck.

If you have any information pertaining to the incident, please contact HPD at (601)-544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601)-582-STOP(7867).

