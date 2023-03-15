Girl Scouting promotes relationships and caring in this digital age

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Your recent purchase of Girl Scout cookies is helping young girls shape their futures.

Those sales finance trips and adventures, introducing them to people and places that can change their lives. That’s what’s happening for Pearl AME Church’s three troops.

“I always wonder is this the day that we’re gonna make something for people who are in need,” said Rhyleigh Manzie.

The 11-year-old Girl Scout is most passionate about projects that give to others, like making comfort kits and feeding the homeless. But she also looks forward to camp, kayaking and walking nature trails.

“It’s fun because you never know what you’re doing,” said Manzie. “One time you might be at a museum and another day you might be like helping somebody.”

Tuesday, Alcorn State University’s Extension Program taught the Pearl Street troops about growing their own vegetables and flowers.

“There’s no career that Girl Scouts don’t introduce them to,” said Cassandra Stovall.

She was a Girl Scout and has been a troop leader for more than 30 years.

“It lets girls explore different careers. it let’s them reach out to their communities,” said Stovall. “It let’s them get to know their community leaders, and it helps them make a plan to solve some of their community problems.”

“I like to meet new people, and I just like to socialize,” said Troop 5149 member Jada Singletary.

The 13-year-old wants to be a traveling nurse and loves the interaction scouting offers.

“It can help you explore different things other than like being on the phone,” said Singletary. “It helps you with your self esteem and your confidence and really stepping out of your comfort zone.”

The girls are among more than 10,000 members in 45 counties in south and central Mississippi.

The goal is to develop future leaders and caring and responsible citizens. The Pearl Street troops are among 17 troops in west Jackson.

