Forrest County Sheriff’s Office K-9 fund receives $1,400

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office’s K- donation fund got a boost Wednesday from a local organization.

Masonic Lodge No. 397 hosted a spaghetti dinner Feb. 11 and raised $1,400 for the sheriff’s office.

Lodge Grand Master Jack Ezelle presented the check to Forrest County Sheriff Charlie Sims Wednesday morning.

The K-9 donation fund helps with the cost of training the dogs and keeping them healthy.

Sims said the donation will help with the ongoing costs of keeping the dogs.

“Getting the canines is expensive,” Sims said. “It’s about $20,000 per canine. That’s to secure the animal, the training and the equipment that comes along with it and it doesn’t stop there.”

Ezelle called the check presentation to the the officers of the FCSO “a privilege and an honor” on behalf of the community and the Masons.

To donate to the K--9 fund, contact The Pine Belt Foundation at (601) 583-6180.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.