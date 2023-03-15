Win Stuff
Forrest County Sheriff’s Office K-9 fund receives $1,400


The Forrest County Sheriff's Office received $1,400 raised by local Masonic Lodge for its K-9 officer support fund.(WDAM Staff)
By Cam Bonelli
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office’s K- donation fund got a boost Wednesday from a local organization.

Masonic Lodge No. 397 hosted a spaghetti dinner Feb. 11 and raised $1,400 for the sheriff’s office.

Lodge Grand Master Jack Ezelle presented the check to Forrest County Sheriff Charlie Sims Wednesday morning.

The K-9 donation fund helps with the cost of training the dogs and keeping them healthy.

Sims said the donation will help with the ongoing costs of keeping the dogs.

“Getting the canines is expensive,” Sims said. “It’s about $20,000 per canine. That’s to secure the animal, the training and the equipment that comes along with it and it doesn’t stop there.”

Ezelle called the check presentation to the the officers of the FCSO “a privilege and an honor” on behalf of the community and the Masons.

To donate to the K--9 fund, contact The Pine Belt Foundation at (601) 583-6180.

