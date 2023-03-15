Win Stuff
Farm to Table
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Flowers vs. weeds: Knowing the difference

If you need help identifying a possible invasive weed in your yard, you can bring a sample to your local extension office.
By Hannah Hayes
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -It’s important to know the difference between the flowers you want to keep in your yard and the weeds you need to keep out.

Some invasive species may appear attractive; however, those weeds can be the most dangerous to the plants on your property.

Though most weeds are found on roadsides and in pastures, some of the more appealing weeds are disguised.

Some invasive weeds include cogon grass, wisteria, tallow trees and Japanese climbing ferns.

The Chinese Tallow trees are known to be one of the top 10 most invasive plants in Mississippi.

Lamar County Extension Agent Ross Overstreet said that identifying the weeds is the first step.

“We’re kind of in the middle of wisteria blooming, so you’ll see purple grape-like vines, flowers (and) grape-like structured flowers in trees,” said Overstreet. “Those can be detrimental. We’re about to start seeing the silver, fluffy cogon grass seed heads on roadsides and in pastures and in timberland, so that’s what was kind of on the look for right now.”

If you need help identifying a possible invasive weed in your yard, you can bring a sample to your local extension office.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

-
U.S. 84 fatality under investigation in Jones Co.
Kyharie Rogers died from two gunshot wounds received in a shooting on Dr. Deborah Hyde Avenue...
Jones County coroner identifies teenage victim in Saturday’s shooting
Serengeti Springs
Serengeti Springs construction continues in Hattiesburg
The Petal Jack’s will be the chain’s 27th Mississippi-based location for the franchise.
Jack’s Family Restaurants’ new Petal location to open late March
Mississippi middle school teacher charged with 5 counts of molestation
Mississippi middle school teacher charged with 5 counts of molestation

Latest News

What the Tech: ChatGPT website uses artificial intelligence for writing
ChatGPT: The AI chatbot and its purpose
Missing Louisiana barge worker’s body found in Mississippi River
Officers responded to the scene in the 1000 block of Butler Avenue just before 5:30 p.m.
HPD responds to shooting report on Butler Ave.
Thomas Hudson
Thomas Hudson resigns as JSU’s president