Flowers vs. weeds: Knowing the difference

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -It’s important to know the difference between the flowers you want to keep in your yard and the weeds you need to keep out.

Some invasive species may appear attractive; however, those weeds can be the most dangerous to the plants on your property.

Though most weeds are found on roadsides and in pastures, some of the more appealing weeds are disguised.

Some invasive weeds include cogon grass, wisteria, tallow trees and Japanese climbing ferns.

The Chinese Tallow trees are known to be one of the top 10 most invasive plants in Mississippi.

Lamar County Extension Agent Ross Overstreet said that identifying the weeds is the first step.

“We’re kind of in the middle of wisteria blooming, so you’ll see purple grape-like vines, flowers (and) grape-like structured flowers in trees,” said Overstreet. “Those can be detrimental. We’re about to start seeing the silver, fluffy cogon grass seed heads on roadsides and in pastures and in timberland, so that’s what was kind of on the look for right now.”

If you need help identifying a possible invasive weed in your yard, you can bring a sample to your local extension office.

