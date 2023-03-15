Win Stuff
Farm to Table
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

ChatGPT: The AI chatbot and its purpose

ChatGPT is an artificial intelligence program that does all this and more with a couple of keystrokes.
By Hannah Hayes
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 7:46 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -Who doesn’t want to write that perfect paper, a perfect song or throw together some new computer code without thinking too much about it?

ChatGPT is an artificial intelligence program that does all this and more with a couple of keystrokes.

Though it can write an entire essay for you, ChatGPT is not looked at as an academic weapon by everyone.

“It can be very beneficial because it is going to help you do whatever you need to do … but harmful in a way that will make things easier for students and not exactly what the professor or the teacher wants the student to do,” said Dr. Jose Martinez, assistant professor of computer science at USM.

This chatbot can answer a wide variety of topics from history to pop culture.

“If they’re going to use ChatGPT, it’s going to be at the graduate level because it will be more useful for them in these cases,” Martinez said. “I tell them, ‘you know if it’s something they can use and it will help you solve a problem, then go ahead and use it.’”

From television news scripts to coding, the chatbot can be beneficial. Just beware, ChatGPT users, even an AI bot can make mistakes, and it doesn’t have all the news information just yet. It does not have any information on events past September 2021.

“I think it’s going to be a useful tool, especially in education and even in companies that have to put out a lot for material like writing, even in journalism, you’re going to be able to write papers and all that you can do is go back and tweak it,” said Ross Randall, director of technology for the Lamar County School District. “So, it really is going to be a time saver for people.”

ChatGPT is currently free for all users, but those under the age of 18 must have an adult’s permission to use it.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

-
U.S. 84 fatality under investigation in Jones Co.
Kyharie Rogers died from two gunshot wounds received in a shooting on Dr. Deborah Hyde Avenue...
Jones County coroner identifies teenage victim in Saturday’s shooting
Serengeti Springs
Serengeti Springs construction continues in Hattiesburg
The Petal Jack’s will be the chain’s 27th Mississippi-based location for the franchise.
Jack’s Family Restaurants’ new Petal location to open late March
Mississippi middle school teacher charged with 5 counts of molestation
Mississippi middle school teacher charged with 5 counts of molestation

Latest News

Missing Louisiana barge worker’s body found in Mississippi River
Officers responded to the scene in the 1000 block of Butler Avenue just before 5:30 p.m.
HPD responds to shooting report on Butler Ave.
Thomas Hudson
Thomas Hudson resigns as JSU’s president
Jones Co. investigator uses technological advances to help with cold cases