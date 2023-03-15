03/15 Ryan’s “Warming” Wednesday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Today will get off to the coldest start of the week, but after that we begin a warming trend that’ll have us near 80 before our next front. Fans of cold weather don’t fret though, we’ll only be there for one day before some of the coolest afternoons we’ve seen this year move in for the weekend and start of next week. In fact, despite the last few weeks trending above 80 degrees and humid, we’ll be in the mid 50s as we officially begin Spring on Monday. Isn’t weather weird sometimes? Anyway, today is another that’ll look quite nice, but feel still a tad uncomfortably cold in the morning. Expect a low near 37 for the central Pine Belt, meaning it’ll be closer to freezing on the northern end of the area. That’s enough for some frost and light freeze conditions to the north, but we won’t stay there long after sunrise. That’s becuase once it’s up, there won’t be anything but sunshine in the sky, but we’ll still struggle to pass 64 this afternoon as the winds begin to shift southerly.

Once that happens our warming trend will be much more notiable, with highs climbing to 77 by Thursday. We’ll see plenty of sun for most of the day, but clouds gather into the night as we head into a rainy Friday. It’ll likely rain most, but not all of the day, so I went with 70% as we’ll see rapid cooling on the backside. That won’t change much for Saturday morning, but our high for the afternoon will be nearly 20 degrees cooler in the mid 50s. This is likely the lowest we’ve seen since early January, but even then don’t worry too much because while we’ll begin Spring on Monday in the mid-50s...Friday’s forecast high is 80....

