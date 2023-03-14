Win Stuff
Farm to Table
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Victim in fatal U.S. 84 East incident identified, according to MBI

MBI spokesperson Bailey Martin says that the incident is under an “open and ongoing” death...
MBI spokesperson Bailey Martin says that the incident is under an “open and ongoing” death investigation.(Pixabay)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has identified the person who was killed in an alleged domestic incident on U.S. Highway 84 East in Jones County Sunday.

MBI spokesperson Bailey Martin confirmed with WDAM Tuesday that 30-year-old Priscilla Aguilar of Jones County was the victim of the incident.

Martin says that the incident is under an “open and ongoing” death investigation.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department issued a traffic alert shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday about a critical incident. U.S. 84 East westbound lanes were closed due to the incident and traffic had to be shifted to Charlie Green Road.

U.S. 84 fatality under investigation in Jones Co.

According to MBI, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a domestic violence call and called MBI to assist them.

MBI says they cannot make any further comments since the investigation is ongoing.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

-
U.S. 84 fatality under investigation in Jones Co.
Serengeti Springs
Serengeti Springs construction continues in Hattiesburg
Kyharie Rogers died from two gunshot wounds received in a shooting on Dr. Deborah Hyde Avenue...
Jones County coroner identifies teenage victim in Saturday’s shooting
The Petal Jack’s will be the chain’s 27th Mississippi-based location for the franchise.
Jack’s Family Restaurants’ new Petal location to open late March
L to R: Ellisha Clement and Benjamin Crisp.
2 suspects arrested in connection to Laurel shooting investigation

Latest News

“I’ve signed HB 722 which decriminalizes fentanyl testing strips,” said the governor in his...
Gov. Reeves signs bill to decriminalize fentanyl testing strips
Kevin Maginnis is trying to lose 50 pounds in 100 days by eating meals only at McDonalds.
TikTok bans Tennessee man on McDonald’s weight loss journey
Midday Headlines 3/14
Midday Headlines 3/14
Kyharie Rogers died from two gunshot wounds received in a shooting on Dr. Deborah Hyde Avenue...
Jones County coroner identifies teenage victim in Saturday’s shooting