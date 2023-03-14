Mississippi middle school teacher charged with 5 counts of molestation

CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WLBT) - A local middle school teacher has been arrested.

David Farmer, 61, who is a teacher at Crystal Springs Middle School, has been charged with five counts of molestation.

At this time, Farmer has not been given a bond.

