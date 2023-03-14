Win Stuff
Low-hanging traffic light changes to four-way stop in Laurel

Low-hanging traffic light changes to four-way stop in Laurel
Low-hanging traffic light changes to four-way stop in Laurel
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel traffic looks a little different now at the intersection of 10th Street and 7th Ave.

A few weeks ago it was a traffic light, but it is now completely changed to a four-way stop.

Traffic light changing to four-way stop in Laurel

LPD and the City of Laurel worked together to change the low-hanging light to a four-way stop to make the intersection safer for all who travel that route.

