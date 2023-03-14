Win Stuff
Kindergarten Round-Up helps get students ready for the upcoming school year

By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel School District held a Kindergarten Round-Up event to help parents get their kids ready for school.

Parents with children entering either 4K or 5K were able to get registered for the school year. The goal of the event was not only to give information to the parents but also to show the children that school is a place to learn and have fun.

The children were able to wear cowboy hats and bandanas and play games with the school district’s staff.

“You can still sign up later for our 4K Kindergarten,” said Dr. Marlene Jackson, early childhood coordinator. “We have the link live on the Laurel School Districts website, and for the other students, they can start going to the schools on March 27 for kindergarten only once schools are back in after our spring break.”

Parents can reach out to Jackson at the school district’s central office for additional questions at 601-649-6391.

