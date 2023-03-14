Win Stuff
Jones County coroner identifies teenage victim in Saturday’s shooting

Kyharie Rogers died from two gunshot wounds received in a shooting on Dr. Deborah Hyde Avenue...
Kyharie Rogers died from two gunshot wounds received in a shooting on Dr. Deborah Hyde Avenue on Saturday, Mar. 11.
By Ame Posey
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A shooting over the weekend claimed the life of an 18-year-old Laurel man.

Jones County Coroner Burl Hall identified the victim as Kyharie Rogers.

2 suspects arrested in connection to Laurel shooting investigation

Rogers died from two gunshot wounds received in a shooting on Dr. Deborah Hyde Avenue on Saturday, Mar. 11. He was declared dead on the scene.

The Laurel Police Department later arrested 19-year-old Benjamin Crisp of Laurel, and 21-year-old Ellisha Clement, of Ellisville, in connection to the shooting.

L to R: Ellisha Clement and Benjamin Crisp.
L to R: Ellisha Clement and Benjamin Crisp.

Crisp, who was also injured in the incident, was treated at South Central Regional Medical Center for a gunshot wound to the leg before being taken into police custody.

Crisp faces one count of murder and one count of a drive-by shooting, and Clement faces one count of aggravated assault with extreme indifference to life.

A Jones County judge set bond for Crisp at $150,000 and Clement at $10,000.

Clement bonded out on Monday.

The case is still under investigation, and Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox encourages anyone with information to call LPD at (601)-425-4711 or Crime Stoppers at (601)-428-STOP(7867).

