Jameis Winston said to be finalizing 1-year deal to stay with Saints, backing up Derek Carr

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Quarterback Jameis Winston reportedly has agreed to stay with the Saints for another season, as a backup to newly signed starter Derek Carr.

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Winston, unable to find a starting opportunity elsewhere, is finalizing a one-year deal with New Orleans that would pay up to $8 million, likely depending on playing time and incentives.

It's a 1-year deal for Jameis Winston worth up to $8M, source said. With no starting opportunities, Winston sticks with what's familiar. https://t.co/0fWhN2QPJb — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2023

Winston, 29, was expected to be the Saints’ starter last season, before he was beset by back and foot injuries. Andy Dalton started in Winston’s place in Week 4 when the Saints played the Minnesota Vikings in London, and Winston never got his starting spot back.

Winston has a 34-46 record as a starting quarterback with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Saints.

