Hattiesburg man wanted in organized retail theft investigation

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department has an active arrest warrant for a man wanted in an organized retail theft investigation.

According to HPD, 23-year-old LaQuinton Kelly of Hattiesburg has an active warrant for one count of organized theft/fraud in connection to voiding transactions and undercharging transactions for customers while employed at Dirt Cheap on Highway 49.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact HPD at (601)-544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601)-582-STOP(7867).

