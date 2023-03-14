BRPD: Man sought for questioning in Nathan Millard case used man’s debit card; stolen car found burned

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Jail records show the man who Baton Rouge police wanted to speak with about the case of Georgia businessman Nathan Millard has been arrested for using his debit card and other crimes.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, Derrick Perkins, 45, was arrested on Monday night, March 13, and charged with probation violation, criminal damage to property, three counts of access device fraud, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Perkins is accused of using Millard’s debit card to make purchases at two convenience stores on Highland Road on February 23, according to the arrest report.

Derrick Perkins (Baton Rouge Police Department)

Surveillance footage reportedly helped officials connect Perkins to the fraudulent charges being made on Millard’s bank statements, the report explained.

Perkins is also accused of stealing a blue 2004 Toyota Camry from E. Buchanan Street on February 3. This is the car police previously reported Perkins being last seen driving when they were searching for him.

The car was recorded on surveillance footage with Perkins when the debit charges were being made, the report states.

According to the arrest report, license plate readers showed the license plate on the vehicle had been switched during the month of February and first week of March. The front bumper had also been sprayed painted a different shade of blue, but the vehicle was able to be identified by its dents and bumper sticker.

Officials stated the suspect removed the bumper sticker and attempted to sand the bumper down around the time the missing person investigation gained national attention.

This was likely done in an effort to further disguise the vehicle, officials wrote in the arrest report.

A spokesman with BRPD said they found the car burned near Plank Road and Mohican Street, not far from where Millard’s body was found.

Vehicle associated with Derrick Perkins (Baton Rouge Police Department)

Police previously reported they were searching for Perkins to speak with him, but they also said he was wanted for the charges he was later arrested on Monday night for.

“There’s an individual that we’re looking for and we would like to have conversations with that individual,” said Baton Rouge Police Sgt. L’Jean McKneely on March 10. “So, we’re going to ask the public to assist us in finding this person who we know has information surrounding that particular case.”

At that time, police stressed the man is not a “person of interest” in the case at this time, but merely someone they think can provide more information about Millard’s final hours.

“Based on the conversation we have, we will determine which way this investigation goes,” added McKneely on March 10.

This is an ongoing investigation.

The family of the Georgia man who died during a business trip to Baton Rouge says they have been told he likely died of an accidental overdose.

Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard (Baton Rouge Police Department)

Millard, 42, was found dead earlier this week after being missing for nearly two weeks. He was in town on what was supposed to be a brief business trip.

An autopsy found no signs of trauma to his body and his family was told his death was likely from a drug overdose. Toxicology tests, that can confirm or eliminate that possibility, will take several more weeks to complete.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said "no foul play" is suspected in the death of Nathan Millard of Georgia. The investigation is ongoing.

Baton Rouge police have said they do not suspect foul play in Millard’s actual death. But, they do want to find the person who wrapped his body in a rug and dumped it near a former funeral home off Scenic Highway. Detectives believe the person who dumped Millard’s body did so to avoid having to call police about the death.

RELATED: BRPD clears air around ‘no foul play’ statement in Nathan Millard investigation

McKneely said the person or persons who dumped the body and failed to notify police of the death could possibly face criminal charges.

“An arrest is still on the table,” he said.

Police said Nathan Millard, 42, was found dead Monday, March 6, around 3:34 a.m. in the 2900 block of Scenic Hwy.

Millard was last seen by a colleague leaving a bar on 3rd Street downtown on February 23. Police say a security guard at the Greyhound Bus Station, about a mile away, saw Millard later that evening and offered to help him because he looked out of place. But, the guard told police, Millard declined her offer of assistance.

The body of the Georgia man who went missing in Baton Rouge has been found, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

The investigation remains ongoing.

