03/14 Ryan’s “Coldest” Tuesday Morning Forecast

Get ready for some of our lowest highs and lows of the year today!
By Ryan Mahan
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Good morning, Pine Belt!

It was a little frosty out there on the northern end of the area today thanks to our continued northerly breeze and cooling temperatures. These conditions may still feel like quite a shock after the very long period of ridiculously unseasonably warm and humid weather, really making today’s high of 60 feel downright wintry. That’s good because it is still winter for another week, so it at least feels...right. Thankfully though if you’re like me and don’t like it cold, you’ll find some warm days right around the corner. In fact, we’ll be creeping towards 80 by Thursday, but that’s just ahead of Friday’s front that’ll bring a whole day of rain and then some even cooler air!

It still won’t bee all that dramatic of a cooldown though. Friday’s front will have our weekend highs down into the mid 50s for a couple of days as drier air creeps in and clears the skies, but even that change will be short-lived thanks to our South MS Weather-coaster. Expect to start the week with highs near 55, but finish with a high near 80 by next Thursday.

