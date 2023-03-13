USM mashes Valparaiso Sunday to take final, non-conference home series

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Slade Wilks and Reece Ewing drove in three runs each as No. 22 University of Southern Mississippi topped Valparaiso University 11-5 Sunday at Pete Taylor Park.

The Golden Eagles (10-5) bounced back from a 6-1 Friday night loss to take the final two games of the three-game set with the Beacons (7-6).

USM starter Niko Mazzo allowed just one run on three hits in seven innings, while walking two and striking out 11.

After a scoreless inning from Justin Storm out of the bullpen, Tyler Martin had a rough outing to start the ninth.

Martin allowed two hits, walked two and hit a batter batters, while loosing two wild pitches. He was charged with four runs in 2/3 inning.

Nick Monistere allowed a run-scoring single before getting the final out of the game.

Wilks drove in three runs and scored twice. His third home of the season staked the Golden Eagles to a 2-0 lead after one inning, and he stole home on the back end of a double steal in a two-run fourth inning.

Ewing smacked a bases-clearing double in a five-run eighth inning.

Dustin Dickerson and Matthew Etzel each had two hits and scored twice for the Golden Eagles.

Griffin McCluskey (1-2) took the loss for the Beacons, allowing four runs on four hits over three innings. He walked two, struck out one.

USM hits the road for its next five games, starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday when the Golden Eagles visit Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond , La.

