USM hosts 2023 WGI Indoor Percussion Hattiesburg regional

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Teams of percussionists came from across the United States to compete in the Hub City Saturday.

USM hosted the 2023 Winter Guard International Indoor Percussion Hattiesburg Regional at Reed Green Coliseum.

Divisions included high school and college as well as an open category.

Participants performed routines and pieces that they had been working on for the past year.

One local high school director said that he is proud of his students’ progress.

“I do it because they have put in a lot of effort,” said Tony Lymon, Petal High School Indoor Percussion director/designer. “This kids practice 24 hours a w3eek on their own. Their parents agree to it. Most of my kids are honor roll students and stay at the top of their classes.

“There’s a major, we call it, exponential growth, because of what they do and the dedication they put into it. We see that play in all areas of their lives and that’s the most ting part of it.”

The event will continue Sunday morning into the afternoon as groups prepare to compete in the finals.

