USM to face familiar foe in opening round of 2023 NIT

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi will not have to travel far for its opening-round game in the 2023 Men’s Basketball National Invitation Tournament.

The Golden Eagles learned Sunday that they would be paired against a familiar foe, the University of Alabama-Birmingham.

The former Conference USA cronies will square off at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Blazers’ Bartow Arena. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.

USM (25-7) is making its10th NIT appearance and first postseaso0n trip since 2013-14, when it reached the NIT quarterfinals.

The Blazers (25-9) will be making its 13th NIT appearance and first since the 2015-16 season.

Tuesday night will mark the 56th meeting between the two, long-time foes. UAB holds a 36-19 edge in the series, including wins in the last four games and 12 of the past 14 meetings

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.