USM to face familiar foe in opening round of 2023 NIT

The University of Southern Mississippi men's basketball team will be heading to Birmingham, Ala., in the opening round of the National Invitation Tournament , taking on the University of Alabama-Birmingham at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.(University of Southern Mississippi Sports Information Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi will not have to travel far for its opening-round game in the 2023 Men’s Basketball National Invitation Tournament.

The Golden Eagles learned Sunday that they would be paired against a familiar foe, the University of Alabama-Birmingham.

The former Conference USA cronies will square off at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Blazers’ Bartow Arena. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.

USM (25-7) is making its10th NIT appearance and first postseaso0n trip since 2013-14, when it reached the NIT quarterfinals.

The Blazers (25-9) will be making its 13th NIT appearance and first since the 2015-16 season.

Tuesday night will mark the 56th meeting between the two, long-time foes. UAB holds a 36-19 edge in the series, including wins in the last four games and 12 of the past 14 meetings

