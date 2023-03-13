Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

‘Stunned’: Retired teacher wins $5M on lottery scratch off

Eunice Sample bought a $173 Million Extravaganza scratch-off ticket at a 7-Eleven store in...
Eunice Sample bought a $173 Million Extravaganza scratch-off ticket at a 7-Eleven store in Chesapeake and found she won the game’s top prize.(Virginia Lottery)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (Gray News) – A retired teacher in Virginia was in shock after she won $5 million on a lottery ticket.

Eunice Sample bought a $173 Million Extravaganza scratch-off ticket at a 7-Eleven store in Chesapeake and found she won the game’s top prize.

“I’m excited, happy, shocked, stunned, but I feel great!” she told the Virginia Lottery as she redeemed her winning ticket.

Sample chose the cash option of $3.125 million. The 7-Eleven store will also receive a $10,000 bonus from the Virginia Lottery for selling the winning ticket.

All Virginia Lottery profits go to K-12 education in the state, making a teacher’s win all the more special.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

-
U.S. 84 fatality under investigation in Jones Co.
Pub crawl gets early jump on St. Patrick's Day
Hattiesburg Jaycees hosts pub crawl
A 66-year-old Ocean Springs woman died Friday night in a two-vehicle accident on Mississippi...
2-vehicle accident Friday night claims life of Ocean Springs woman
Dustin Dickerson, Southern Miss
Pair of homers help lift USM to 8-3 win over Valparaiso
USM releases merchandise collection with musical alumnus Jimmy Buffett
USM releases merchandise collection with musical alumnus Jimmy Buffett

Latest News

President Joe Biden spoke Monday morning about recent bank failures.
Biden insists banking system is safe after 2 bank collapses
A Ukrainian serviceman, Mykhailo, cleans his gun from mud as he comes back from the trenches of...
Russia: 60-day extension of wartime grain deal acceptable
he S&P 500 was 1% lower, with the heaviest losses coming from banks.
Bank stocks tumble; others rise on hopes of easier interest rates
Officials said 61 people were displaced from their homes after an apartment complex fire.
61 people, including 9 children, displaced after apartment complex fire