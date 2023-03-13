Win Stuff
Southern Pines and Hattiesburg Humane Society team up for National Pet Adoption Week

Two Pine Belt organizations catering to animals teamed up this past week.
By Kyra Lampley
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 11:27 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - If you are an animal lover, this story is for you!

National Pet Adoption Week just wrapped up and Southern Pines Animal Shelter teamed up with the Hattiesburg Humane Society.

The organizations staged an event daily at PetSmart in Hattiesburg all week from March 6 to March 12.

Megan Marlowe, president of the Hattiesburg Humane Society Board of Directors, said the week helped many pets get adopted.

”It’s great,” Marlowe said. “I mean, come on. You know, people may not be in the market at the moment to adopt, but they come in and they give love and attention to the dogs and they absolutely love it.

“I also think it’s great that we have such a strong and supportive community that helps our shelter.”

Each animal has its own story. Most are rescues.

When asked why she adopted her cat, Jenna Carley said she always had wanted one.

”I love cats and I’ve always wanted a cat since I was little and ever since then …. ,” she said. “She’s just sweet.”

Most of the animals that were at the event were available for adoption on-site at the Hattiesburg Humane Society and Southern Pines Animal Shelter.

Marlowe says that the organizations plan on hosting this event again later in the year.

