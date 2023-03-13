Russell Lane residents want road registered, repaired

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - As far as its residents are concerned, there is nothing idyllic about the quaint-sounding Russell Lane.

A petition is being passed around to get the road listed on the county registry because currently Russell Lane means potholes and thousands of dollars in car repairs.

“I‘ve been living here a little over 10 years,” Ethan Walters said. “This road is very bad and our supervisors really should do something about it.”

Amanda Brownlee manages property on the road.

She said she’s requested public records from the county and reached out to a supervisor to see why it’s not being maintained.

“And we’ve got some residents out here who have been out here for decades and decades, and they don’t know what to do,” Brownlee said. “They’ve called the phone numbers to try to find out, ‘Hey, how do we get our road fixed?’ and they’ve been told ‘We’re not going to fix it. We’re told your road is a private drive.’

“And then they ask, ‘Well, how do I make it public and they are told, ‘We’re not going to take your road even if you try to do the right paperwork.’”

Brownlee organized the meeting and got paperwork for a petition to add the road to the county’s registry, so it can be maintained

