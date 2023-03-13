Win Stuff
Repairs underway on damaged water main near Classic Drive

By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Around Noon on Monday, the City of Hattiesburg water crews were dispatched near Classic Drive after a 4-inch water main was hit while Spire Energy was on a job site.

Due to the damaged line, the following streets are without water service: Honors Lane, Medinah Drive, Alex Lane, Classic Woods, Classic Drive (segments between Shelby Thames Drive to J Ed Turner), 17 Place, Fairway Place, Lake Estates Drive, Augusta Court, Lake Shore Drive, Brookline Drive and Spyglass Hill.

City crews have identified the immediate impact area and are working with the contractor to repair the break and restore service. It is expected to be restored by Monday evening.

Due to the period of time without water service, residents along these streets will be under a self-imposed boil water notice out of an abundance of caution. The notice will end once the lab on contract collects and analyzes the samples taken after the line is repaired.

Residents in this area were notified directly by staff, door hangers and through neighborhood association notification.

When the self-imposed boil water notice is lifted, the city said details will be shared.

